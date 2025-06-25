IndiaMART InterMESH soars after broker upgrade

IndiaMART InterMESH surged 5.28% to Rs 2625.85 after a domestic brokerage upgraded the stock from 'Reduce' to 'Buy' and raised the target price sharply from Rs 2,100 to Rs 3,800.

The upgrade is based on expectations of a new demand cycle, starting with improved platform traffic and business enquiries, followed by growth in subscriber additions and collections. While the broker raised FY26/FY27 earnings estimates by 9-10%, it also lowered profitability expectations.

The valuation multiple was increased from 22x to 35x, citing improved growth prospects. Management's steps to address structural challenges -- like platform upgrades, insourcing sales, and branding investments -- were also noted.