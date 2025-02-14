Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Digidrive Distributors consolidated net profit rises 1614.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Digidrive Distributors consolidated net profit rises 1614.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.93% to Rs 14.39 crore

Net profit of Digidrive Distributors rose 1614.29% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 14.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales14.3913.21 9 OPM %7.990.30 -PBDT1.320.17 676 PBT1.220.07 1643 NP1.200.07 1614

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Banka Bioloo reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.46 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Cerebra Integrated Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Polyspin Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Accel consolidated net profit declines 77.87% in the December 2024 quarter

PBM Polytex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story