Parliament adjourns until March 10th after productive first session

Parliament has adjourned until March 10th, marking the end of the first phase of the Budget Session. The session will then reconvene and continue until April 4th.

Speaker Om Birla praised the Lok Sabha's productivity, reporting a 112% efficiency rate. MPs actively engaged in debates, with 177 members contributing over 17 hours to discussions on the President's address and 170 members participating in the Budget 2024-25 discussions.

A key development during this period was the tabling of the Joint Committee's report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024. The Rajya Sabha also adjourned and will resume its session alongside the Lok Sabha on March 10th. The Budget Session's initial phase began on January 31st.

The second leg of the Budget Session is anticipated to be contentious. The government is expected to push for the passage of key legislation, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025, which could lead to heated debates and challenges from the opposition.

