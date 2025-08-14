Ind-Swift Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 832.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 360.45% to Rs 152.73 crore

Net profit of Ind-Swift Laboratories rose 832.98% to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 360.45% to Rs 152.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.152.7333.172.36-29.3617.031.2310.350.988.770.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News