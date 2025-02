Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit declines 95.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 87.02% to Rs 490.47 crore

Net profit of Bengal & Assam Company declined 95.52% to Rs 132.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2961.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 87.02% to Rs 490.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3777.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.490.473777.3014.2014.6483.96649.1967.04535.42132.812961.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News