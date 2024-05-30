Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bengal Tea & Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bengal Tea &amp; Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales rise 3.31% to Rs 3.74 crore

Net Loss of Bengal Tea & Fabrics reported to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 56.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.743.62 3 56.1249.52 13 OPM %-155.61-252.76 --5.580.06 - PBDT-2.32-7.99 71 4.422.36 87 PBT-2.90-8.47 66 2.490.58 329 NP-5.46-5.38 -1 -3.360.22 PL

First Published: May 30 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

