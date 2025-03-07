J Kumar Infraprojects wins work order from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation

J Kumar Infraprojects has received a Letter of Award from M/s. Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (a PSU of Government of India, Ministry of Railways) for the work of Construction of Major Bridges (Br. 66, 72 & 78), ROB at Vasai, Vehicle Subway (Br. 71), Minor Bridge (Br. 79, 79A), Drain (CH:54836 to CH: 55336) & Earthwork (CH:38850 to CH: 39750 & CH: 53300 to CH: 55750) from Borivali station to Nallasopara station in connection with proposed 5th & 6th line in between Borivali-Virar Stations of Western Railway Under Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)- Phase IIIA for the total contract value amounting to Rs. 120.87 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News