Berger Paints India consolidated net profit declines 0.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.03% to Rs 3091.01 crore

Net profit of Berger Paints India declined 0.22% to Rs 353.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 354.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.03% to Rs 3091.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3029.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3091.013029.5116.9018.38553.19554.39465.98476.18353.56354.35

