Berger Paints India consolidated net profit declines 0.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.03% to Rs 3091.01 croreNet profit of Berger Paints India declined 0.22% to Rs 353.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 354.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.03% to Rs 3091.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3029.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3091.013029.51 2 OPM %16.9018.38 -PBDT553.19554.39 0 PBT465.98476.18 -2 NP353.56354.35 0
