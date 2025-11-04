Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.69% to Rs 4.47 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics declined 25.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.69% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.474.698.2810.660.560.710.520.660.420.56

