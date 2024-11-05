Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Berger Paints India consolidated net profit declines 7.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 0.26% to Rs 2774.61 crore

Net profit of Berger Paints India declined 7.54% to Rs 269.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 291.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.26% to Rs 2774.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2767.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2774.612767.30 0 OPM %15.6517.12 -PBDT447.13471.68 -5 PBT358.15388.81 -8 NP269.66291.64 -8

