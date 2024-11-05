Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

International Combustion (India) standalone net profit declines 95.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 12.98% to Rs 63.83 crore

Net profit of International Combustion (India) declined 95.82% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.98% to Rs 63.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales63.8373.35 -13 OPM %4.2812.82 -PBDT1.838.82 -79 PBT0.267.59 -97 NP0.215.02 -96

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

