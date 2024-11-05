International Combustion (India) standalone net profit declines 95.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.98% to Rs 63.83 crore

Net profit of International Combustion (India) declined 95.82% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.98% to Rs 63.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.63.8373.354.2812.821.838.820.267.590.215.02

