Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 31.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.65% to Rs 41.22 crore

Net profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals rose 31.15% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.65% to Rs 41.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.41.2238.2927.7323.7713.1610.1312.529.549.607.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News