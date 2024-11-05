Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 31.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 31.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.65% to Rs 41.22 crore

Net profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals rose 31.15% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.65% to Rs 41.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales41.2238.29 8 OPM %27.7323.77 -PBDT13.1610.13 30 PBT12.529.54 31 NP9.607.32 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Apollo's Q3 profit increases 12% on gains from retirement business

Thomson Reuters Q3 revenue rises 8% to $1.72 billion, beats expectation

Manali Petrochemicals' net profit in Apr-Sep drops to Rs 13.22 cr

State cannot seize every private property for 'common good', says SC

Control of US Congress at stake in tight Presidential election battle

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story