Berger Paints India Ltd Slips 1.19%

Berger Paints India Ltd has lost 6.49% over last one month compared to 4.14% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.44% drop in the SENSEX

Berger Paints India Ltd fell 1.19% today to trade at Rs 513.25. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.44% to quote at 61524.74. The index is up 4.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd decreased 0.73% and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd lost 0.56% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 3.27 % over last one year compared to the 8.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.