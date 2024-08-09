Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Beryl Drugs standalone net profit declines 30.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 09 2024
Sales decline 22.93% to Rs 6.25 crore

Net profit of Beryl Drugs declined 30.19% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 22.93% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.258.11 -23 OPM %15.8413.93 -PBDT0.781.01 -23 PBT0.500.73 -32 NP0.370.53 -30

Aug 09 2024

