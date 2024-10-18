Best Agrolife consolidated net profit declines 0.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.96% to Rs 746.60 crore

Net profit of Best Agrolife declined 0.22% to Rs 94.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 94.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.96% to Rs 746.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 811.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.746.60811.1919.7017.77131.67126.05121.24117.8394.6694.87

