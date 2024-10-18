Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 34.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.92% to Rs 8004.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Zinc rose 34.59% to Rs 2327.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1729.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.92% to Rs 8004.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6619.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8004.006619.0051.5147.424090.003130.003213.002305.002327.001729.00

