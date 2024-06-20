Best Agrolife zooms after subsidiary secures new insecticide license from CIBRC

Best Agrolife soared 13.50% to Rs 694 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Seedlings India has been granted licence for 3 insecticides by Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee (CIBRC).

The CIBRC has granted licence for indigenous manufacture of Chlorantraniliprole 4.5%, Novaluron 11.5% and and Emamectin Benzoate 1.5%.

The above mentioned is a powerful blend that offers exceptional control over a wide array of pests, particularly targeting lepidopteran pests such as shoot and fruit borers, and also proving effective against Coleoptera and Diptera pests. The company will be launching this product under the brand name 'Namagen'

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Seedlings India is developing Namagen, a powerful 3 in 1 insecticide targeting various pests.

Best Agrolife is engaged in the manufacturing of agrochemical products. The company offers more than 70 formulations of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators (PGRs) and retains one of the country's most comprehensive portfolios with 360+ formulations and more than 91 technical manufacturing licenses.

The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 72.49 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 8.41 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. The firm recorded revenue of Rs 135.39 crore in Q4 FY24, registering a de-growth of 46.67% as against Rs 253.9 crore in Q4 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News