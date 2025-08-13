Best Eastern Hotels standalone net profit declines 47.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.23% to Rs 1.80 crore

Net profit of Best Eastern Hotels declined 47.37% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.23% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.801.8616.6723.120.290.420.180.260.100.19

