Salora International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.32% to Rs 27.41 crore

Net profit of Salora International reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.32% to Rs 27.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.27.4131.99-4.05-1.090.11-0.460.05-0.510.04-0.38

