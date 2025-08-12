Board of Rail Vikas Nigam notes change in shareholding of JV Kinet Railway Solutions

At meeting held on 12 August 2025

The Board of Rail Vikas Nigam at its meeting held on 12 August 2025 has noted the decision taken by MoR regarding change in shareholding pattern of Kinet Railway Solutions, a joint venture company of Rail Vikas Nigam as under:

Shareholder Name Present Shareholding (%) Shareholding post reshuffling (%)Joint Stock Company Metrowagonmash

70

35

Rail Vikas Nigam

25

25

Also Read

Joint Stock Company Locomotive Electronic System

5

40

Total

100

100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News