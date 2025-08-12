Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Rail Vikas Nigam notes change in shareholding of JV Kinet Railway Solutions

Board of Rail Vikas Nigam notes change in shareholding of JV Kinet Railway Solutions

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 12 August 2025

The Board of Rail Vikas Nigam at its meeting held on 12 August 2025 has noted the decision taken by MoR regarding change in shareholding pattern of Kinet Railway Solutions, a joint venture company of Rail Vikas Nigam as under:

Shareholder Name Present Shareholding (%) Shareholding post reshuffling (%)Joint Stock Company Metrowagonmash

70

35

Rail Vikas Nigam

25

25

Also Read

Diamond, shrimp, home textiles to be hardest hit by US tariffs: Crisil

EC cannot burden voters to prove citizenship, petitioners tell SC

IOA set to approve India's 2030 CWG bid at Wednesday's SGM meeting

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong likely to visit India next month to sign MoUs

Roger Binny to remain BCCI president until September AGM: sources

Joint Stock Company Locomotive Electronic System

5

40

Total

100

100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Transrail Lighting wins new orders of Rs 701 cr

Insolation Energy announces incorporation of new subsidiary - JRD Green Infra

Central Bank of India receives RBI nod to set up IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City, Gandhinagar

Chalet Hotels acquires land at Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand

Thermax collaborates with HydrogenPro

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story