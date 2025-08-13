Sovereign Diamonds reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.85 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.07% to Rs 7.80 crore

Net Loss of Sovereign Diamonds reported to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 46.07% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.805.34-58.977.68-4.730.10-4.85-0.02-4.85-0.06

