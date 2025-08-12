Transrail Lighting wins new orders of Rs 701 cr

Transrail Lighting has bagged new orders totalling Rs 701 crore from both Indian and overseas clients, pushing its cumulative FY26 order inflow beyond Rs 2,300 crore.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO said: The new orders we booked across International and India markets emphasises our competitive edge and have taken the order intake for the year to date to INR 2,300 crore. These orders include T&D orders in international market as well as domestic orders in Civil and Pole & Lighting verticals. Our execution excellence & customer-centric approach, and strong financials are driving traction across our businesses and we remain committed to delivering high-quality projects in a timely manner.