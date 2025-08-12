Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transrail Lighting wins new orders of Rs 701 cr

Transrail Lighting wins new orders of Rs 701 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Transrail Lighting has bagged new orders totalling Rs 701 crore from both Indian and overseas clients, pushing its cumulative FY26 order inflow beyond Rs 2,300 crore.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO said: The new orders we booked across International and India markets emphasises our competitive edge and have taken the order intake for the year to date to INR 2,300 crore. These orders include T&D orders in international market as well as domestic orders in Civil and Pole & Lighting verticals. Our execution excellence & customer-centric approach, and strong financials are driving traction across our businesses and we remain committed to delivering high-quality projects in a timely manner.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Insolation Energy announces incorporation of new subsidiary - JRD Green Infra

Central Bank of India receives RBI nod to set up IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City, Gandhinagar

Chalet Hotels acquires land at Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand

Thermax collaborates with HydrogenPro

Alembic announces change in directorate

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story