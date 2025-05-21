Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Betala Global Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Betala Global Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Betala Global Securities reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shikhar Leasing & Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 11.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Mid India Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jayabharat Credit reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

JK Tyre & Industries standalone net profit declines 34.00% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story