Shikhar Leasing & Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.19 crore

Net Loss of Shikhar Leasing & Trading reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 93.03% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.11% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.190.19 0 0.800.74 8 OPM %-10.5321.05 -3.75-181.08 - PBDT-0.010.36 PL 0.262.78 -91 PBT-0.020.35 PL 0.232.66 -91 NP-0.01-0.06 83 0.142.01 -93

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

