Betex India standalone net profit declines 24.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Betex India declined 24.59% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.14% to Rs 27.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.27.2928.473.596.461.412.011.201.700.921.22

