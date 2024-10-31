Nifty October futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Motors were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 24,405.95, a premium of 200.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,205.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 declined 135.50 points or 0.56% to 24,205.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.35% to 15.57.

Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.

