Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 17.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.98% to Rs 14.30 croreNet profit of Yamuna Syndicate rose 17.55% to Rs 45.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.98% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.02% to Rs 124.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 64.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News