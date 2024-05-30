Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 17.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 17.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
Sales decline 4.98% to Rs 14.30 crore

Net profit of Yamuna Syndicate rose 17.55% to Rs 45.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.98% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.02% to Rs 124.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 64.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.3015.05 -5 64.0268.37 -6 OPM %0.423.06 -1.732.62 - PBDT47.9538.70 24 127.5691.54 39 PBT47.9138.68 24 127.4791.46 39 NP45.2138.46 18 124.2590.68 37

