Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NILE consolidated net profit declines 29.04% in the March 2024 quarter

NILE consolidated net profit declines 29.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 19.79% to Rs 174.12 crore

Net profit of NILE declined 29.04% to Rs 6.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.79% to Rs 174.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 217.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.06% to Rs 31.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.88% to Rs 837.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 806.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales174.12217.08 -20 837.62806.32 4 OPM %5.356.04 -5.504.44 - PBDT9.1212.18 -25 45.1133.15 36 PBT8.3311.47 -27 42.1830.39 39 NP6.068.54 -29 31.1622.57 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NILE consolidated net profit rises 142.24% in the December 2023 quarter

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 6.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 68.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Avonmore Capital &amp; Management Services consolidated net profit declines 64.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Superior Industrial Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Uniworth International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pakka consolidated net profit declines 31.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 45.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story