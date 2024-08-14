Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BF Utilities reports standalone net profit of Rs 17.50 crore in the June 2024 quarter

BF Utilities reports standalone net profit of Rs 17.50 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.68% to Rs 5.45 crore

Net profit of BF Utilities reported to Rs 17.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.455.36 2 OPM %1.28-7.46 -PBDT19.620.09 21700 PBT19.44-0.09 LP NP17.50-0.04 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty tests 24,150; TCS gains 2%

India keen to advance ties with Bangladesh's interim govt: Indian envoy

LIVE news: Army captain killed in encounter during search for 4 terrorists in J-K

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh leads to closure of over 140 roads

Pixel 9 series: Details of AI features announced at 'Made by Google' event

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story