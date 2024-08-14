Shakti Press standalone net profit declines 91.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.94% to Rs 2.53 crore

Net profit of Shakti Press declined 91.84% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.94% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.533.1617.3927.850.190.690.040.490.040.49

