Shakti Press standalone net profit declines 91.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.94% to Rs 2.53 croreNet profit of Shakti Press declined 91.84% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.94% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.533.16 -20 OPM %17.3927.85 -PBDT0.190.69 -72 PBT0.040.49 -92 NP0.040.49 -92
