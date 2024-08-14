Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Press standalone net profit declines 91.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Shakti Press standalone net profit declines 91.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 19.94% to Rs 2.53 crore

Net profit of Shakti Press declined 91.84% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.94% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.533.16 -20 OPM %17.3927.85 -PBDT0.190.69 -72 PBT0.040.49 -92 NP0.040.49 -92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty tests 24,150; TCS gains 2%

India keen to advance ties with Bangladesh's interim govt: Indian envoy

LIVE news: Army captain killed in encounter during search for 4 terrorists in J-K

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh leads to closure of over 140 roads

Pixel 9 series: Details of AI features announced at 'Made by Google' event

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story