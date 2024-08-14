Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit declines 1.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.52% to Rs 1.71 croreNet profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) declined 1.69% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.52% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.711.81 -6 OPM %79.5381.77 -PBDT0.770.77 0 PBT0.750.74 1 NP0.580.59 -2
