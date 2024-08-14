Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit declines 1.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit declines 1.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.52% to Rs 1.71 crore

Net profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) declined 1.69% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.52% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.711.81 -6 OPM %79.5381.77 -PBDT0.770.77 0 PBT0.750.74 1 NP0.580.59 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India keen to advance ties with Bangladesh's interim govt: Indian envoy

LIVE news: Army captain killed in encounter during search for 4 terrorists in J-K

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh leads to closure of over 140 roads

Pixel 9 series: Details of AI features announced at 'Made by Google' event

1,037 police medals for central and state forces announced on I-Day eve

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story