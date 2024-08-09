Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit rises 23.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 66.44% to Rs 45.87 crore

Net profit of Poona Dal and Oil Industries rose 23.81% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 66.44% to Rs 45.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales45.8727.56 66 OPM %0.781.16 -PBDT0.420.34 24 PBT0.360.29 24 NP0.260.21 24

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

