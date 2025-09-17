Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhagawati Gas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bhagawati Gas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.09 crore

Net Loss of Bhagawati Gas reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.09 0 OPM %-433.33-577.78 -PBDT-0.26-0.37 30 PBT-0.28-0.41 32 NP-0.28-0.41 32

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

