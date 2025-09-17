Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Lupin, Avantel, Bharat Electronics, Procter & Gamble Health

Stock Alert: Lupin, Avantel, Bharat Electronics, Procter & Gamble Health

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank, Oracle Financial Services Software, Angel One and HFCL shares are banned from F&O trading on 17 September 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Lupin announced that the USFDA has concluded its inspection at the Nagpur facility with six observations. The inspection was conducted from September 8 to 16.

Avantel announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 9.92 crore for the supply of Satcom products from Garden Reach Shipbuilders.

Bharat Electronics stated that it has received additional orders worth Rs 712 crore since its last disclosure on September 1.

Procter & Gamble Health announced the appointment of Shashank Srowthy as executive director and chief financial officer, effective October 1. Lokesh Chandak has resigned from his position as director and chief financial officer, effective September 30, 2025.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, along with its subsidiary, has launched the novel molecule Tegoprazan in India. Tegoprazan is a patented treatment for acid-related gastrointestinal diseases.

Pidilite Industries has set 23 September 2025, as the record date for its bonus issue.

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a letter of acceptance for an order worth Rs 57.5 crore from the Bihar Educational Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

