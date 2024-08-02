Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 189.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 189.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.38% to Rs 111.39 crore

Net profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries rose 189.85% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 111.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 100.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales111.39100.01 11 OPM %10.767.10 -PBDT12.925.70 127 PBT9.673.07 215 NP5.711.97 190

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Manu advances to 3rd final; Hockey- IND 2-1 AUS in 3rd QTR

13 children die in last 20 days at Delhi's Asha Kiran shelter; order probe

Hyundai, others lobby UP against hybrid support as Toyota rivalry deepens

Congress to construct over 100 houses landslide-hit Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi

NIIT Q1FY25 results: PAT rises to Rs 7.75 cr, revenue up 32% at Rs 82.47 cr

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story