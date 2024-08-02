Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 189.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.38% to Rs 111.39 croreNet profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries rose 189.85% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 111.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 100.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales111.39100.01 11 OPM %10.767.10 -PBDT12.925.70 127 PBT9.673.07 215 NP5.711.97 190
