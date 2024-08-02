Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 189.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.38% to Rs 111.39 crore

Net profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries rose 189.85% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 111.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 100.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.111.39100.0110.767.1012.925.709.673.075.711.97

