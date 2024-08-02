Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 88.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 4.06% to Rs 626.70 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries declined 88.98% to Rs 29.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 266.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.06% to Rs 626.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 602.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales626.70602.27 4 OPM %12.8611.60 -PBDT77.0463.71 21 PBT41.1129.11 41 NP29.43266.96 -89

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

