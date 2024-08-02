Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 88.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.06% to Rs 626.70 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries declined 88.98% to Rs 29.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 266.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.06% to Rs 626.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 602.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.626.70602.2712.8611.6077.0463.7141.1129.1129.43266.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp