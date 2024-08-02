Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Surbhi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 101.61% to Rs 6.25 crore

Net Loss of Surbhi Industries reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 101.61% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.253.10 102 OPM %3.84-8.06 -PBDT0.29-0.69 LP PBT-0.34-1.30 74 NP-0.34-1.30 74

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

