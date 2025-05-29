Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.22% to Rs 122.62 crore

Net loss of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 122.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.93% to Rs 13.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.05% to Rs 440.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 407.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

122.62111.25440.47407.654.9512.668.3910.535.8413.4139.1137.902.2510.5625.2526.92-0.887.2213.8618.22

