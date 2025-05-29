ACS Technologies consolidated net profit declines 19.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.23% to Rs 40.92 crore

Net profit of ACS Technologies declined 19.83% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.23% to Rs 40.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.42% to Rs 4.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.38% to Rs 126.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

40.9228.77126.5881.995.2114.468.1013.121.093.388.248.502.271.675.673.621.862.324.844.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News