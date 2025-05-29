Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACS Technologies consolidated net profit declines 19.83% in the March 2025 quarter

ACS Technologies consolidated net profit declines 19.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 42.23% to Rs 40.92 crore

Net profit of ACS Technologies declined 19.83% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.23% to Rs 40.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.42% to Rs 4.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.38% to Rs 126.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales40.9228.77 42 126.5881.99 54 OPM %5.2114.46 -8.1013.12 - PBDT1.093.38 -68 8.248.50 -3 PBT2.271.67 36 5.673.62 57 NP1.862.32 -20 4.844.23 14

