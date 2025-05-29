Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.99% to Rs 15.56 crore

Net Loss of Prajay Engineers Syndicate reported to Rs 13.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 23.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 40.99% to Rs 15.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 27.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 38.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 57.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024.

15.5626.3757.4657.46-91.52-91.77-49.95-63.70-13.13-23.02-25.08-35.46-13.92-23.97-28.76-39.26-13.89-23.66-27.70-38.95

