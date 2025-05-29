Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 18.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 134.28% to Rs 268.56 croreNet profit of Manaksia declined 18.83% to Rs 11.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 134.28% to Rs 268.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 114.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.90% to Rs 55.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.21% to Rs 731.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 701.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
