Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit rises 82.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.19% to Rs 32.21 croreNet profit of Bhagwati Autocast rose 82.51% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.19% to Rs 32.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.23% to Rs 6.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.05% to Rs 134.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 154.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
