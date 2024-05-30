Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit rises 82.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit rises 82.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.19% to Rs 32.21 crore

Net profit of Bhagwati Autocast rose 82.51% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.19% to Rs 32.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.23% to Rs 6.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.05% to Rs 134.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 154.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales32.2136.27 -11 134.21154.35 -13 OPM %14.4411.33 -9.619.55 - PBDT4.593.85 19 12.1613.58 -10 PBT3.963.16 25 9.6410.83 -11 NP4.072.23 83 6.937.72 -10

