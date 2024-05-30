Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kohinoor Foods reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kohinoor Foods reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 30 2024
Sales rise 51.22% to Rs 24.18 crore

Net profit of Kohinoor Foods reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.22% to Rs 24.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.22% to Rs 95.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.1815.99 51 95.1082.54 15 OPM %7.2819.57 -15.4813.80 - PBDT-2.170.62 PL -2.56-4.89 48 PBT-3.87-1.05 -269 -8.87-11.60 24 NP0.55-1.40 LP -4.55-4.13 -10

May 30 2024

