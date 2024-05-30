FDC consolidated net profit rises 50.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.26% to Rs 462.03 croreNet profit of FDC rose 50.70% to Rs 46.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.26% to Rs 462.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 434.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 57.30% to Rs 305.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 194.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.92% to Rs 1942.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1783.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
