Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd, Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd Partly Paidup, Agri-Tech (India) Ltd and Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 April 2024.

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 23.88 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60707 shares in the past one month.

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd surged 15.16% to Rs 322.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66546 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47514 shares in the past one month.

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd Partly Paidup spiked 12.65% to Rs 93. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22690 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6920 shares in the past one month.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd spurt 12.50% to Rs 232.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27374 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6325 shares in the past one month.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd jumped 12.42% to Rs 730.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13569 shares in the past one month.

