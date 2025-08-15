Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.10% to Rs 9.39 crore

Net profit of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery rose 42.86% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.10% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.397.331.601.360.120.090.120.090.100.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News