Mangalam Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 17.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Mangalam Industrial Finance rose 17.24% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.60% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.910.8751.6545.980.470.400.460.390.340.29

