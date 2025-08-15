Aris International standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Aris International rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.120.0116.67-400.000.020.010.020.010.020.01

