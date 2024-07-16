H.G. Infra Engineering completes road project in Maharashtra

H.G. Infra Engineering has received the completion certificate for the project entailing the rehabilitation and up-gradation of Nandurbar (Near Kolde) - Prakasha - Shahada - Khetia (SH-4 & SH-5) State Highway from existing km 50+260 of SH-5, (Kolde) to Km 90+220 (Khetia) [Design km 50+200 to km 98+800) to Two lane with paved shoulders/4 lane in the state of Maharashtra on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis Contract. The company bid project cost is Rs 298.11 crore. The completion certificate has been issued by the Executive Engineer and the project has been declared fit for entry into operation on 30 August 2022.

