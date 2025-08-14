Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales rise 0.18% to Rs 5.56 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.565.55 0 OPM %31.124.14 -PBDT1.170.15 680 PBT-0.22-0.82 73 NP-0.34-0.05 -580

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

