Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.565.5531.124.141.170.15-0.22-0.82-0.34-0.05

